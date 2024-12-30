Three arrested for meth possession in Otteri

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Sunday arrested three youths from Otteri for alleged possession of methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as A Manimaran (22) of Ayanavaram, D Gowtham (24) of Perumbakkam, and K Sivakumar (22) of Perumbakkam.

The arrests came after the Otteri police received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in their jurisdiction. Police also seized seven grams of methamphetamine from them.

Probe revealed that Manimaran bought the consignment from a person in Bengaluru, whom he got acquainted with through an inmate in prison. All three have been remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, a 28-year-old medical representative, Arul Justin, was arrested for selling drug tablets. Based on a tip-off, a police team led by the Anna Nagar Inspector of Police M Saravanan apprehended the suspect at a checkpoint in Moolakadai on Sunday.

Police said Justin sold one strip containing 10 tablets for Rs 1,500 to his customers. The team seized 150 drug tablets and 50 grams of ganja from his possession.