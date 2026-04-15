Thousands of West Bengal workers throng Tambaram railway station as they head home to vote

The rush has turned Tambaram railway station into a sea of humanity. Crowds of West Bengal natives — mostly construction labourers — have been gathering at the station from as early as afternoon, waiting for midnight and early morning trains bound for their home state.

To prevent inconvenience to passengers travelling on other trains, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are holding the passengers at the station’s entrance gate and making them wait outside. They are allowed onto the platforms only about an hour before their scheduled departure.

As a result, even in the dead of night, the area in front of Tambaram railway station resembles a festival ground, packed with waiting passengers. In response to the surge, the RPF and railway police have stepped up security arrangements.