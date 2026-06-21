This World Music Day, three Chennai-based musicians bring five iconic Chittaswarams together

For Srinivas, the idea emerged from a long-standing fascination with the possibilities hidden within Chittaswarams. Known for his rhythmic productions and his efforts to bring percussion into the spotlight, the mridangam artiste saw an opportunity to present familiar Carnatic material from a fresh perspective.

"Every Chittaswaram has a life of its own. It carries melody, rhythm and character within it. We wanted to preserve that individuality while creating a journey that listeners could experience as one complete work," he says.

The challenge lay not in selecting the compositions, but in connecting them. The transitions had to feel natural, allowing one raga to lead seamlessly into another. “The result is a musical tapestry where each Chittaswaram retains its identity while contributing to a larger narrative,” he adds.