This Virugambakkam tea shop lets you buy a cuppa for a stranger

Saravanan says several people have also returned after having tea through the initiative to tell him how much they appreciated the idea. There have been challenges too. Some people were taking several tokens at once and using them over multiple days, creating a delay in ensuring that the tokens reached those who genuinely needed them. The team subsequently worked on the system, including considering a distribution of five tokens in the morning and five in the evening.

For Saravanan, however, the tea stall has never been solely about revenue. A film industry person who has worked with celebrities like GV Prakash, he says the initiative is something he does for his own satisfaction. “I run this tea stall for my satisfaction. This gesture is a small act of kindness. Even small things like this can make someone’s day a little easier,” he tells DT Next.

In a place where a Rs 20 cup of tea can easily be just another expense, a token lets one person quietly tell another: someone has already thought of you.