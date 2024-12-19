This Residents Association’s plan for music month offers stage for NRI artistes too

CHENNAI: The Federation of Radial Road Residents Associations (FORRRA), which represents 12 gated communities along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, is all set to host the fourth edition of its annual Margazhi Music and Dance Festival. The event will take place on December 22 at Aarna Mahal, Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, and is calling for budding local and NRI artists to showcase their talents.

This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant celebration, unveiling various performances across various categories. Participants aged six and above are invited to showcase their skills in Carnatic music, bhajans, and classical dance performances. In a new addition, the Ramp Walk contest, exclusively for women aged 18 and above, will combine Kolam, Thiruppaavai, or Thiruvenpaavai recitations with an ethnic ramp walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayalakshmi, founder-president of FORRRA, shared her excitement about the festival’s growth. “Since we started in 2021, our Music and Dance Festival has seen over 100 budding artists perform and gain invaluable experience. For first-time performers, it’s an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a diverse audience and grow in confidence. This year, we’re introducing additional events like the Ramp Walk contest, choreographed by professionals, and the Margazhi Queen title, complete with mementoes for all participants,” she said.

Local talent will have the chance to connect with their community, making the festival a true celebration of music, culture, and unity. For registrations,

contact: 9840482337.