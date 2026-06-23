This film club has created a space for cinema, conversations in Chennai

While streaming platforms have transformed access to cinema, Rhea believes they cannot replace the experience of collective viewing. "Humans bond through shared experiences. Watching a film with intention, together, is exactly that," she says.

For many members, it is this sense of connection that keeps them returning. Marudhan KS, who has been part of the community for some time now, says he had long wanted to find a welcoming film space. "Usually, other communities are not very welcoming, and for a new person, joining and mingling can be difficult. But when I attended my first Sequel event, I never felt like I was in a new place," says Marudhan.

Beyond friendships, the club has also broadened his perspective on cinema. "When you're watching a film alone, you're connecting it to your own experiences. In a group, you hear perspectives shaped by completely different lives. That's what makes it interesting," he adds.

One discussion that stayed with him followed a screening of Pariyerum Perumal. Listening to others share personal experiences related to caste helped him understand the film and its themes in ways he had not considered before. For Mridula, another active member, Sequel offered both discovery and belonging.

Her first event was a discussion around City of God, a film she had never encountered before. "I fully believe cinema is one of the most human experiences. Humans are inherently social beings who seek connection, and a discussion space like this forms a beautiful bridge between art and community," Mridula says.