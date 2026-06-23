This film club has created a space for cinema, conversations in Chennai

CHENNAI: On any given weekend, a growing number of Chennai's cinephiles are choosing to experience films together. Every week, members of Sequel, a Chennai-based film club, gather not only to watch films but also to discuss, debate and reflect on them.
What brings them back, however, is not just the screening itself, but the conversations, perspectives and sense of community that follow. The idea for Sequel emerged from founder Rhea Kannan's search for a space that did not exist in Chennai.
"Around the time Chennai was seeing a boom in run clubs, I was travelling in New York and visited the Museum of the Moving Image. They had their own theatres, discussions, exhibits, a café and movie merchandise. I remember thinking, why doesn't something like this exist in Chennai?" she recalls.
The name, suggested by team member Shyam, reflects the club's core philosophy. "The experience we create is a sequel to watching the film itself. The conversation, the community and the discussion — that's what extends the film beyond the screen," says Rhea.
While streaming platforms have transformed access to cinema, Rhea believes they cannot replace the experience of collective viewing. "Humans bond through shared experiences. Watching a film with intention, together, is exactly that," she says.
For many members, it is this sense of connection that keeps them returning. Marudhan KS, who has been part of the community for some time now, says he had long wanted to find a welcoming film space. "Usually, other communities are not very welcoming, and for a new person, joining and mingling can be difficult. But when I attended my first Sequel event, I never felt like I was in a new place," says Marudhan.
Beyond friendships, the club has also broadened his perspective on cinema. "When you're watching a film alone, you're connecting it to your own experiences. In a group, you hear perspectives shaped by completely different lives. That's what makes it interesting," he adds.
One discussion that stayed with him followed a screening of Pariyerum Perumal. Listening to others share personal experiences related to caste helped him understand the film and its themes in ways he had not considered before. For Mridula, another active member, Sequel offered both discovery and belonging.
Her first event was a discussion around City of God, a film she had never encountered before. "I fully believe cinema is one of the most human experiences. Humans are inherently social beings who seek connection, and a discussion space like this forms a beautiful bridge between art and community," Mridula says.
She points to a discussion around The Lunchbox as one of her most memorable experiences. "It was one of the heavier discussions we've had. One of the amazing things about the club is how comfortable even silence can be there. We're able to sit with our emotions and process what we've watched without any pressure," she shares.
That sense of openness is something Rhea hopes to cultivate through Sequel's programming. Beyond screenings, the club organises immersive experiences that encourage audiences to engage with films more intentionally. "I think film clubs have the potential to genuinely shape how people consume cinema. Because of the community we've built, people feel safer being open to films they wouldn't normally watch," Rhea tells us.
As Chennai's cultural landscape continues to evolve, spaces like Sequel suggest that despite the convenience of streaming, audiences are still seeking something more enduring: meaningful conversations, shared experiences and a community built around a common love for cinema.