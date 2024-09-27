Thirukkudai Utsavam in Chennai to begin on October 2

CHENNAI: The Thirukkudai Utsavam event organised by the Hindu Dharmartha Samiti (HDS) will take place in Chennai on October 2 at 10 AM, starting from the Sri Chenna Kesava Perumal Temple.

According to a statement from the Hindu Dharmartha Samiti, this year, the eleven decorative umbrellas meant for the annual Brahmotsavam at Tirupati will be offered as part of the procession.

Two significant items are typically presented each year: a flower garland from Srivilliputhur and the silver umbrellas, which have been part of the tradition for over 250 years.

The procession will begin with special poojas at the Chenna Kesava Perumal temple and will conclude with the presentation of the umbrellas to the Tirupati Devasthanam officials on October 7.

It was emphasised that offerings intended for Tirupati should not be included in the procession.