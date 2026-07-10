Thigazh productions brings community-funded theatre to Chennai

CHENNAI: Thigazh Productions a theatre group has carved a space with community-funded theatre, free public performances and stories rooted in the culture of southern Tamil Nadu.The founders speak about their journey, the challenges of independent theatre and their upcoming production.
What began as college skits for friends has today grown into a theatre collective that has staged over 100 performances across South India. Founded in 2017 by friends Antony Felix and Ghana, Thigazh Productions was born out of a desire to tell stories rooted in the lives, culture and emotions of southern Tamil Nadu.
"When we came to Chennai for work, we realised theatre was much more than entertainment. We were amazed by the community that actively watched plays, discussed them and engaged with the art form. We wanted to tell stories from the land where we grew up," says Antony Felix.
Unlike many theatre groups, Thigazh Productions follows a people-funded model. All family-friendly performances are free to attend, with voluntary contributions collected after each show helping fund future productions. "Money shouldn't become a barrier to experiencing art. This also keeps us accountable to the audience that supports us," Antony explains.
The group is currently touring two plays—Oor Koodi Ther Izhu, based on the history of Madurai's Chithirai festival, and Aram Seya Virumbu, inspired by stories from Silapathikaram. Together, the productions have completed nearly 90 performances. Calling marketing one of the biggest hurdles for independent theatre, Antony says the challenge lies in connecting quality productions with audiences. "There are people who want to experience live theatre and there are wonderful productions waiting to be seen. Bridging that gap is our biggest challenge," he says.
Looking ahead, Thigazh Productions is set to premiere its latest production, Inbaththuppaal, on July 26 at Idam, Kodambakkam. The 18+ production features two plays—4Play and Anubavam Pudhumai that seek to spark conversations around power dynamics in relationships.