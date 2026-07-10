Thigazh productions brings community-funded theatre to Chennai

What began as college skits for friends has today grown into a theatre collective that has staged over 100 performances across South India. Founded in 2017 by friends Antony Felix and Ghana, Thigazh Productions was born out of a desire to tell stories rooted in the lives, culture and emotions of southern Tamil Nadu.

"When we came to Chennai for work, we realised theatre was much more than entertainment. We were amazed by the community that actively watched plays, discussed them and engaged with the art form. We wanted to tell stories from the land where we grew up," says Antony Felix.

Unlike many theatre groups, Thigazh Productions follows a people-funded model. All family-friendly performances are free to attend, with voluntary contributions collected after each show helping fund future productions. "Money shouldn't become a barrier to experiencing art. This also keeps us accountable to the audience that supports us," Antony explains.