Thieves steal 10 kg silver, Rs 5 lakh cash from jewellery store in Alwarpet

CHENAI: The city police have launched an investigation into the theft of 10 kg of silver and Rs 5 lakhs from a prominent jewellery store in Alwarpet.

According to a complaint filed by store owner S. Dinesh (43), the theft occurred between October 10 and 11.

Dinesh stated that he had closed his store on the evening of October 10 and when he returned the Monday morning, he found that the lock on the security room had been broken and the silver and cash were missing.

Initial investigations revealed that a former employee, Babulal from Bengaluru, who had been working at the store, was absconding.

Police suspect Babulal's involvement in the theft.

The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to recover the stolen items and apprehend Babulal.