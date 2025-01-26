These areas of Chennai will not receive piped water supply on Jan 28

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to suspend piped drinking water in several areas under right zones on January 28 due to installation of water flow measuring device on the main pipelines of purification plant in Puzhal.

In a press note, the metro water board stated that due to the installation of water flow measuring devices (Electro Magnetic Flow Meters) on the main pipelines of the purification plant with a capacity of 300 million liters, located in Puzhal. The drinking water supply through pipelines will be suspended on January 28 from 10 am to 8 pm in 28 areas in 7 zones and two areas - Avadi and Nagammai nagar in Avadi corporation.

The water will be stopped at Kathivakkam, Thazhamkuppam, Neithal nagar, Ramasamy nagar in Thiruvottiyur zone (zone 1). In Manali and Madhavaram zones (zone 2 and 3) various areas including Manali New Town, Kosapur, MMDA mathur, Vadaperumbakkam, and Thanikachalam nagar. Several areas including Vyasarpadi, Korukkupet, Kolathur, Perambur, Pullianthope, Korattur, Ambattur, Sitco nagar and Anna Nagar under Tondiarpet (zone 4), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6), Ambattur zone (zone 7) and Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) will not receive piped drinking water on Tuesday.

The release noted that for emergency needs, water can be requested through tankers by registering on the board's website at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. Also, the water supply through tankers will be provided without interruption to areas without water connections and those with low pressure.

Meanwhile, the CMWSSB to carry out maintainance work of sewage pipeline at MKB Nagar in Tondiarpet zone from January 27, 10 pm to January 28, 12 am. So, the sewage pumping stations in Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones will not be function. The residents might witness sewage overflow and stagnation for the next two days. If there is any complaints, the public can raise to the concerned area engineer of the three zones respectively - 8144930904, 8144930906 and 8144930908.

The metro water board has shared the assignment area engineers contact number to reach out in case of sewage stagnation on the road - 8144930209, 8144930254 (Tondiarpet zone); 8144930215, 8144930216, 8144930217

and 8144930256 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone) and Anna Nagar zone residents can contact their assistant area engineer - 8144930908, 8144930221 and 8144930258.