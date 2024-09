These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Sept 12; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

S Kolathur and Pallikaranai: Viduthalai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Indirapuri, S Kolathur Main Road, part of S Kolathur Max Worth Nagar, Peria Kovilambakkam, Ponniammna Koil, part of Vinayagapuram Part, Ganapathy Puram, Esudaiyan Street, Perumal Koil Street, Varatharajapuram, Raghavendra Colony, Bharathiyar Salai, RG Nagar, RS Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Nagathamman Street, Karmel Street, Kakanji Street, Kamaraj Street

Luz: Pallakkumaniam, Kapali Thottam, Justice Sundaram Road, East Abiramapuram 1st, 2nd and 3rd Street, Baskarapuram, Ramachandra Road, Luz Avenue 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Street, Krishnasamy Avenue, part of Luz Church Road, Warren Road, Ranga Road

East Tambaram and Kadapperi: MRM Street, Rajaji Road, Venkatesan Street, Shanmugam Road, Siva Shanmugam street, Abdul Razak street, Police Quarters, Service road (GST Road), Duraisamy Reddy Street, MK Reddy street, Bakthavatchalam Street, part of MRM Street, part of Rajaji Road

Madhavaram: Perumal Koil Street and Thottam, AVM Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Manthaveli VGK Nagar, Telephone Colony, Telungu Colony, VGK Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, JJ Nagar, Rishwan Road, Harbour Colony, Sagayam Nagar, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Rekha Nagar, Subramani Garden, Gandhi Nagar, Koyya Thooppu, Surana, KKR Nagar, Thanikachalam Nagar, St Annes Colony, KKR Garden, MRH Road, Thapalpetti, KP Garden, Udayar Thottam 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th street, TVK 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Street, VRD Nagar, Pukraj Nagar, Rajaji Street, Roja Nagar, Bazaar St, Leather Estate, Jambuly Colony, Ravi Garden, KKR Town, Palaniappa nagar, Alex Nagar A,B,C and D Colony, Metha Nagar, Rajaji Street, Bharathiyar Street, South Telephone Colony, Padmavathy Nagar, Metro Rail conct., Manali Bank Colony, Arul Nagar, Eveready Colony, Brindavan Nagar, TV Salai, CMRL construction

Korattur: Reddy Street, Bharathi Nagar, Railway Station Road, Thirumullaivoyal Road, Menambedu Road, Mogappair Road, MTH Road Padi, Kamaraj Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, Vanji Nagar, East Avenue, Shanthi Avenue, KR Nagar, TNHB Colony, Kasthuri Nagar, Central Avenue, 1st Main Road Ambattur, 5th Land Street to Pollution Control Board.

Manali: Gangai Amman Nagar, Kalaingar Nagar, CPCL Nagar, one portion of Pada Salai Street, Vaiyakadu, 200 Feet Road Manali, Sadayankuppam, Burma Nagar, Irular Colony, Elandanoor, Ponneri High Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, MMDA Phase I and II, Dwaraka Nagar, Andarkuppam Check Post, ACC Main Road, JR Metal and Indo Tech, Metro Water and Inox, Sathangadu Steel Yard, Kothari Plant, Rajaji Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Ramaswamy Nagar, Sathayamoorth Nagar, VP Nagar, Pachappa Garden, Chinnamathur Salai, Ambedkar Street, Santhanakrishnan Salai, Futura, Padmagiri Phase I and II