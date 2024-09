These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Sept 10, 11

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Red Hills: Gomathiamman Nagar, Thithagaraipattu, Dragas Road, Kumar Nagar, Monish Nagar, Vivek Akbar Avenue, Sri Bala Vinayagar Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Sothuperumbedu Karanodai, Athur and Devaneri, Solavaram, Sirunium, Nallur, Orakadu, Budur, Gnayiru, Nerkundram, Kummanur, Aangadu, Arumanthai.

Egmore and Pantheon Road: Egmore High Road, Gengu Reddy Street, Veerasamy Street, Perumal Reddy Street, Keup Road, Jagathamammal Koil Street, MS Nagar, Mandieth Road, Ethiraj Salai, Marshel Road, Mothilal Lane, Old Commissioner Office and Judges Quarters.

Adyar Gandhi Nagar: Kakkanji Colony, Chandra Prabhu Colony, GNT Road, Thanikachalam A, B, C & G blocks, Muthamizh Nagar 1-7th Block, Venkateswara Nagar, NSK Salai, Parvathi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Sept 10 (Wednesday)

Minjur: Minjur Town, TH Road-Minjur Town, Theradi Street, Siruvakkam, Suriya Nagar, BDO Office, Vannipakkam, Seemavaram, RR Palayam Ariyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, SR Palayam, GR Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Vazhuthigaimedu, Karayanmedu