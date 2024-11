These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on November 9, 2024; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following areas of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm. If the works are completed, supply will be resumed before 2 pm.

Irulipattu: Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Irulipattu, Janapanchatram Koot Road, Periyapalayam Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba Nagar, Virunthavan Nagar, MK Garden, Sri Nagar, SV Farm, Malivakkam, Amoor Jaganathapuram Chatram and Kuthiraipallam.

Poonamallee: Queen Victoria Road, Ambal Nagar, Chakaramangala Nagar, Saravana Nagar, James Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Malliyam Narasimma Nagar, Balaraman Nagar, Sundhar Nagar, Seeradi Sai Nagar and Sumithra Nagar.