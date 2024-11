These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on November 8; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the works are completed, supply will be resumed before 2 pm.

Adambakkam: Brindhanvan Nagar Main Road, Part of Adambakkam, Earikarai Street, New Secretariat Colony, New NGO Colony, Ramakrishna Nagar, one part of Vel Nagar, one part of Radha Nagar, and one part of LH Nagar.

Enjambakkam: Kudumiyandi Thoppu School Street, Quid-e-millath Street, Velunaiker, Street, Audhithyaram Nagar, NRI Layout (VGP South Avenue), J Nagar (Semmozhi Street), Panaiyur Kuppam Area, Sea Shore Town 1st Avenue to 13th Avenue, Samudra Street (Rajaji Street).