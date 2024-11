These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on November 15; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 p.m.

Gummidipoondi: Kanishk, Arun Smelters, Century Plywood and Mitsubha HT Consumers, Elavoor Bazaar, Sunnambukulam, Pethikuppam, Kayilar Medu, Arambakkam Bazaar, Nochikuppam, Egumadurai, Edur Kumbli, Thokkamoor, Thandalam LT Consumers.

Enjambakkam: Nainarkuppam, Meenatchi Form, VGP Part-1, VGP Part-2, Raguvaranthottam, Ranganathan Avenue, Jugu Beach, Rajan Salai, KKR Form, Aruna Form, IMU HT Service, Ragas Dental College HT Service, Edern Garden (MGR Salai), PVR Cinemas HT Service, Uthandi Village, Palams Spring, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Sengothai Amman Koil Street, Pidariamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Sengeniamman Koil Street, Kannabiran Koil Street, Thandumariamman Koil Street, Veerapathiran Koil Street.