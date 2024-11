These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on November 12; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the works are completed, supply will be restored before 2 pm.

Anna Salai: Bootha Perumal Koil Street, Perumal Street, EB Link Road, Kalyani Construction, Cosmopolitan Club, Devi Theater complex, Srilekha RMG complex, Kasturi Building, Shanthi Theater complex, SVS Club Building, Ellish Road, Central Bank of India, No. 804 Anna Salai complex, AVA Towers Building, State Bank of India, Jammu Kashmir Bank (No. 787), Rayala Towers Building, part of GP Road, Boobegam Street, LNG Road, Mohandoss Road, Bandar Thottam, Addition (RMG) company, Pachayappa Trust Building, LIC Building, Prince Kushal Towers, Gowtham Towers, Wellington Plaza, Begam Sahib Street, Samy Achari Street, Subedhraql 1st Street, Syed Abdulla Street, Samy Achari Street, Nainniappa Street, Bangaru Naicken Street, Kuppu Muthu Street, Wallers Road, Dams Road, Karim Mohideen Street, Tarapore Towers, Dhun Buildings, Saradhas Silk Emporium, Head Post Office at Anna Salai, HPO office, Blackers Road, Telephone Exchange, State Bank Street, Arumugam Street, Welders Street & Byrang Jung Bahadur Street, Harish Road, Chandra Banu Street, CPM Street, Samy Chetty Street, Pudupet Police Quarters, Nariyangadu Quarters, Lubbai Street, Narayanan Naicken Street (1st to 12th street), Driver Street, Meer Madhan Street, Thulisingam Street, Basha Street (1st to 12th street), Subbarayan Street, Abdul Sugan Street, Abdul Hussain Street, Veluyatham Street, Veluyatham Achari Street, Veluyatham Chetty 1st to 12th Street, Asha Hussain Street, Ellappan 1st to 12th Street, Munipillai Street, Egappan Street, Munusamy Lane, Iyyasamy Street, Savarimuthu Street, Syful Mulk Street, South Coovam Street, Veerabadran Street, Transport Lane.

Koyambedu: Koyambedu Market, Chinmaya Nagar, Nerkundram, Alwarthirunagar (part), Nerkundram area, Moogambigai Nagar, Alagammal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Jayalakshmi Nagar, NT Patel Road, Pallavan Nagar, Chetty Street, PH Road.

R.A.Puram: RA Puram, part of MRC Nagar, part of Foreshore Estate, part of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Rani Meyammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Arignnar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

Sholinganallur: Kailash Nagar, Antony Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Radha Nagar, Sowmya Nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Nookanpalayam Road (one portion), Cheran Nagar, Babu Nagar, CBI Colony, Velachery Main Road, Ponniamman Koil Street, Pillayar Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Ex-Serviceman Colony, Pallavan Nagar, LR Avenue, Munusamy Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Ranganathapuram, Patel Road, Prince College, Sivagami Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Nallathambi Nagar, Erikarai Road, Vimala Nagar, Meenatchi Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Sai Ganesh Nagar, Sai Balaji Nagar, Raja Nagar, RS Nagar, Sadagopan Nagar, Part of Jalladampet, Krishna Nagar, Dharmalingam Nagar, Viveganandha Nagar, Vallal Pari Nagar, Ganapathipuram.

Alamathy: Morai, Morai Industries, Veltech Main Road, Sheela Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Saptha Giri Nagar.