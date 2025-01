These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 31; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Anna Nagar: Anna Nagar from A to W Block, VOC Nagar Area, Shenoy Nagar Entire Area, all of Aminjikarai, all of RV Nagar, TP Chatram Area, part of Kilpauk Garden Road, Periyakoodal AA Block to AM Block, Thiruveethiamman Kovil Area.

Madipakkam: Ram Nagar South and North, Kuberan Nagar, LIC Nagar, Sheela Nagar, Ramalingam Nagar, Sivaprakasam Nagar, Brindhavan Nagar, Sadhasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Madipakkam Area, part of Puzhuthivakkam Area, Karthikeyapuram Area, part of Ullagaram, Iyyappa Nagar, part of Keelkattalai, part of Moovarasampet, Lakshmi Nagar, Annai Therasa Nagar, part of Medavakkam Main Road, part of Sabari Salai, part of Bazaar Road.