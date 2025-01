These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 3; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Iyyappanthangal: Kattupakkam, Chendurapuram, Sri Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Janakiammal Nagar, Swarnapuri Nagar, Addission Nagar, Srinivasapuram, Krishna Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Noombal, Mount Poonamallee Road, Oil Mill Road, Audco Nagar, Ayyappanthangal, Subbiah Nagar, Krishnaveni Ammal Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Sivaraman Krishna Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Avenue.

Kovilambakkam: Ragava Nagar (S.Kolathur Main road), Palvadi, Medvakkam Main Road, Kadappakal, Vaithyalingam Nagar, Rajivi Nagar 6th Street, Apollo Hostel, Sri Ram Flat, A.R.R Flat, Nanchil Flat, Dhinagaran Street, Maniyammai Street, Vellakkal Bus Stand, Kannadhasan Street, Anna Street, Bharathi Street, Gandhi Street, Ponniyamman Kaladi 1st to 5th Street, Kalaignar Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar 1st to 10th Street, Rani Nagar, Ambedkar Salai, Muthiya Nagar, Vivekanandar Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Karunaisekaran Nagar Elumalai Salai Main Road, Elumalai Salai 1 st to 7 th Street, Vadival Nagar 1 st to 3 rd Street, Gopal Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, Rajivi Nagar 3rd to 5th Street, Sri Perumal Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, Dhanam Avenue 1st to 4th Street, J.J. Park, Parthasarathi Salai 1st to 11th Street, Durga Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Vignesh Nagar, Ram Nagar, Jayaganesh Nagar, Anjaneyar Kovil Nanmangalam, Vijayalashmi Nagar 1 & 2nd Street, Abinanthan Nagar 3rd Main road, Athikuttai 1 to 3rd Street, Tamilan Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Balakrishna Street, Balaraman Street, Ragupathi Street, Aviya Enclave 1st to 3rd Street.