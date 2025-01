These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 25; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tidel Park: Tharamani part, Kanagam, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur & Indira Nagar Part, M.G.R Nagar (SRP Tools & Kanagam), Velachery part, VSI Estate phase-I, 100 feet road Part, Anna Nagar, CSIR Road, RMZ Millanium (Kandanchavadi), CPT Part, Ascendas and Tidel Park, Gandhi Nagar and Adyar Part.

Guindy: Industrial Estate Guindy, Entire Ekkattuthangal Area, Entire Gandhi Nagar Area, Entire Poonamallee Road, J.N. Salai, Ambal Nagar, Labour Colony All Street, Pillaiyar Koil 1st to 5th Street, A,B,C & D Block , Poomagal Street, South Phase, Mount Road Partial, Entire Balaji Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Dhanakotti Raja Street, Achuthan Nagar and Munusamy Street.