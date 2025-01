These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 24; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Karambakkam: Chittiyar Agaram Main Road, Fish Market Road, Rajivee Nagar, Sivabootham, Sivabootham Medu, Lakshmi Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kumar Theiter, PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vanagaram Service Road, Kanthamapuram, Vanagaram Main Road, Neelakanda Mudali Street, Vembuli Naiker Street, Mahareshi Teachers Colony, Porur Garden Phase I, II, III, Smayaburam, Metro Nagar, Kamadhenu and Sheck Maniyam.

Thiruverkadu: Kuppuswamy Nagar, Arunachalam Road, Kaduvetti, Veeraragavapuram, and part of Avadi Main Road.

Kodambakkam: Trust Puram, Arcot Road (Power House to Railway Track), Inbarajapuram, Vanniar Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Varatharajapettai Main Road, Kamarajar Nagar full Area, Rangarajapuram Area, Paraguesapuram, Kamarajar Colony 1st to 8th Street, Azis Nagar, Athreypuram 1st to 2nd Street, part of Andavar Nagar, Anna Nedum Pathai, Circular Road, Sowrastra Nagar, Shankarapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, VOC Main Road, VOC 1st to 5th street, Duraisamy Road, Subburayan Street 1st to 8th Street, Alagirinagar Main Road, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Periyar Pathai, Padmanaban Nagar, Tamilar Veethi, Vallalar Street, Elangoadigal Street, Eathilraj Street, Iyappa Nagar and part of 100 Feet Road and its surrounding areas.

Adyar: Gandhi Mandapam Road, Sardar Patel Road, Kotturpuram and Kottur Garden, in and around Kottur, Anna University Staff Quarters, CLRI Quarters, Sriram Nagar, Pallaipattu, VHS Hospital, Nehru Nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Street, KB Nagar 1st to 5th Main Road and 1st Cross Street, Dhanalakshmi Avenue 1st to 3rd Street, Bakthavachalam Nagar 1st to 5th Street, Rukumani Nagar, Canal Bank and Anna Avenue.

Tirumullaivoyal: Morai, Morai Industries, Veltech Main Road, Sheela Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, SapthaGiri Nagar, Barkavi Nagar, Arch Antony Nagar, Pothur Industries.