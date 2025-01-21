Begin typing your search...

    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 24; check details

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    21 Jan 2025 4:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Athipattu Pudhu Nagar: Athipattu Pudhu Nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthamedu, K.R.Palayam, Kattupalli, Kattupalli Industrial, Tamil Kuranchiyur, Nandhiyambakkam, Kalanji, Kariyanmedu.

    Poonamallee: Poonamallee municipality entire, Seneerkuppam Entire, Karayanchavadi Entire, Thulasidass Nagar, Chinna mangadu, Kumananchavadi Entire.

