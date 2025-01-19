These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 21; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tondiarpet: Kummalamman Koil Street, G.A. Road, T.H. Road I Part, Solayappan Street, Kappalpolu Street, V.P. Koil Street, Thandavarayan Street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Subburayan Street, Balumudali Street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya Street I Part, Mannappan Street I Part, Thangavel Street, Nainiappan Street, Perumalkovil Street, Veerakutty Street, K.G.Garden, Mayor Basudev Street.

Pallikaranai: Pallikaranai Areas, Assam Bhavan, Odissa Bhavan, HLL HT service, Kamatchi Hospital, MylaiBalaji Nagar- Part 1 to Part 4, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar, Silicon Tower, Jasmine Infotech, CTS, NIWE HT, Corporation Dump yard, Doshi flats, Velachery Main Road, RV towers.

K.K.Nagar: Kannikapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd Street, Vijayaragavapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Street & Cross Street, Meeran Shahib Street Part of Raja mannar salai , Avm Asta, AVM Studio, Capella part of Arcot Road, Kumaran Colony Main Road, Saligramam, Part of 80 Feet Road, Rani Anna Nagar, Part of P.T.Rajan Salai, 14th & 15th Sector K.K.Nagar 94th Street to 104th Street, SSB Nagar, S.V.Lingam Salai, Alagar perumal koil Street, Vijaya Street, Ottagapalayam and its surrounding area.