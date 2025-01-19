Begin typing your search...

    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 21; check details here

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-19 05:05:30  )
    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 21; check details here
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Tondiarpet: Kummalamman Koil Street, G.A. Road, T.H. Road I Part, Solayappan Street, Kappalpolu Street, V.P. Koil Street, Thandavarayan Street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Subburayan Street, Balumudali Street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya Street I Part, Mannappan Street I Part, Thangavel Street, Nainiappan Street, Perumalkovil Street, Veerakutty Street, K.G.Garden, Mayor Basudev Street.

    Pallikaranai: Pallikaranai Areas, Assam Bhavan, Odissa Bhavan, HLL HT service, Kamatchi Hospital, MylaiBalaji Nagar- Part 1 to Part 4, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar, Silicon Tower, Jasmine Infotech, CTS, NIWE HT, Corporation Dump yard, Doshi flats, Velachery Main Road, RV towers.

    K.K.Nagar: Kannikapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd Street, Vijayaragavapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Street & Cross Street, Meeran Shahib Street Part of Raja mannar salai , Avm Asta, AVM Studio, Capella part of Arcot Road, Kumaran Colony Main Road, Saligramam, Part of 80 Feet Road, Rani Anna Nagar, Part of P.T.Rajan Salai, 14th & 15th Sector K.K.Nagar 94th Street to 104th Street, SSB Nagar, S.V.Lingam Salai, Alagar perumal koil Street, Vijaya Street, Ottagapalayam and its surrounding area.

    power supplyTondiarpetPallikaranaiShutdown
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick