These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on December 7; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 p.m.

BROADWAY : Thambu Chetty Street, Moore Street, Angappa Naicken Street, Errabalu Street, Kachaleeswarar A graham Street , Mooker Nallamuthu Street, Post Office Street, Second Lane Beach, Burma Bazaar,Sathiya Nagar,Sathiya Nagar B” Block, Chennai Corporation Park, Port Trust, Army Quarters, Indian Navy, Army Mass, RBI Quarters, RBI Bank, Navy Nagar.