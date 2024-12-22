These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on December 24; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: Part of Sydenhams Road, Deppo Street, PT Mudhali Street, part of Sami Pillai Street, part of Sydenhams Road, AP Road, Hunters Road, General Collins Road, Madex Street, VV Koil Street, Kuravan Kulam, Subbiah Naidu Street, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Apparao Garden, Periya Thambi Street, Andiyappan Street, Anandha Krishnan Street, PK Mudhali Street, Choolai Area, KP Park Area, Perambur Barracks Road, Rotler Street, Kalathiyappa Street, Virchurmuthaiyah Street, Daly Street, Manickam Street, part of Rengaiah Street, part of Astabujam Road, and part of Raghava Street