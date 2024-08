These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Aug 27; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: S & P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, S & P Residency, Metro City Phase I & II, Vellalar Street, Padasalai Street, PKM Street, Erular Colony, Ettieswaran Koil Street, Chetti Main Street.

Sembarakkam: Entire Nazarathpet Area, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Part of Malayayambakkam, Agarammel.

Redhills: Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar.