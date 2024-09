These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 30.09.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot-III: GPD Sipcot Area, Madarpakkam Bypass, Pudhupettai, GR Kandigai, New GPD Area, Balayogi Nagar, Elliamman Nagar, Balakrishnapuram, SP Pettai, Iyyer Kandigai, SR Kandigai, NR Kandigai and GR Kandigai.

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazaar, Kattukkuppam, Nehru Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivan Padai Veethi, Valluvar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Mugathuvara Kuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Thazhang Kuppam, Nettu Kuppam, Chinna Kuppam, Periya Kuppam Ernavoor Kuppam, ETPS Quarters, Ernavoor, Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Jaihinth Nagar, Murugappa Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Lothi Nagar, Shanmugapuram, Saraswathi Nagar, Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Subramaniya Nagar, Ponniyamman Nagar.

JJ Nagar: Mogappair Eri Scheme, Gangaiamman Nagar, Mogappair East (1-12 blocks), Collector Nagar, Padikuppam, Rail Nagar, Golden George Nagar, Mogappair West, Church Road, Venugopal Street, Zion Street, Bajanai Koil Street.

Anakapudur: Pammal Main Road, Girigori Street, Masooran Street, Deivanayagam Street, Balajinagar 1st and 2nd Cross Street, Pasumpon Nagar, Balaji Nagar 30 Feet Road, Balaji Nagar 12th Cross Street, Thirunagar, Lakshmi Nagar, LR Rajamanikam Road, Dhavadoss Nagar, Raghavendra Salai.

Selaiyur: ALS Nagar Part, Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, North Side, North Mada, East Mada and West Mada Streets, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar Part, Agaram Main Road Part, Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony, IAF Road, Ricky Garden, Harani Apartment and Sumeri City.

Mathur: Mathur MMDA (complete area), Periya Mathur, Chinna Mathur, Aavin Quarters, CPCL Nagar, MCG Avenue, Chinna Samy Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Kamaraj Salai-Manjambakkam all streets, Assis Nagar all streets, Agarsen College Road, West Garden, Kathakuzhi, Thidir Nagar, Bhai Nagar, Sangeetha Nagar, Sakthi Amman Nagar, Thirupathi Nagar, Jayaraj Nagar, Kumararajan Nagar, Subash Nagar, Banu Nagar, KVT Township, Santhosh Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Annai Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Payasambakkam, Karumari Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Kosappur Area, Theeyapakkam full, Centrabakkam, part of Kannamapalayam, Vadaperumbakkam Industrial Garden, Parvathipuram, Srinivasa Modern Town and Kanni Amman Nagar.