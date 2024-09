These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 27.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Irumbuliyur: Sudananda Bharathi Street, Mothilal Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ganapathipuram, Sharma Street, Murugesan Street, Paralinellaiyappar Street

Gummidipoondi: Pappankuppam and Sipcot Industrial Complex

Ambattur TI Cycle: MTH Road, TASS Estate, KSR Nagar, VGN Areas, Kamarajapuram, Ramapuram, Pattravakkam, Teachers Colony, Vanagaram Road, Annai Sathya Nagar, MKB Nagar, Sivananda Nagar, Thiruvenkata Nagar, Cholapuram Road, Indra Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Krishnapuram, Ambattur OT, Vijayalakshmipuram, Venkatapuram, Banu Nagar, Prithvipakkam

Pammal: Part of Pammal (Signal Office Road), Venkateswara Nagar (part), Moovar Nagar, Agatheeswarar Koil 1st & 2nd Street, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazaar, Indira Nagar, Siva Shankar Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Malliamma Nagar, Prem Nagar, Kalliamman Nagar, Gerugambakkam

Nanganallur: BV Nagar, MGR Road, Kanagambal Colony, Viswanathapuram, Hindu Colony, NGO Colony, KK Nagar, Teachers Colony, SBI Colony extension, SBI Colony Main Road, AGS Colony, Duraisamy Garden, part of 100 feet Road, Civil Aviation Colony, Voltas Colony, Ayyapa Nagar, Kanniga Colony, part of Lakshmi Nagar, SBI Colony 3rd Street, TNGO Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Ullagram, Alwar Nagar 46th Street, Macmillan Colony, Perumal Nagar, SBI Colony 3rd Street, part of 1st, 2nd and 4th Main Road 43-45 Streets, part of Nehru Colony, part of 5th Main Road 39-42nd Streets, Kanniah Street, Kulkarai Street, Kabilar Street, College Road, Vembuli Amman Street, part of 4th Main Road, part of Hindu Colony, Gandhi Salai, Viswanathapuram, Joseph Street, Kuppusamy Street, Govindasamy Street, Ellaimuthamman Koil Street, Kumar Street, Church Street, Krishnasamy Street, part of Moovarasanpet, part of Pazhvanthangal

Royapettah: Express Avenue, Woods Road, Whites Road, Pattulas Road, Chella Pillayar Street, ROB Street, Smith Lane, GP Road, TV Pet area, Usman Mulk Road, Subedar Hussain Street, Swamy Achary Street, Nainiappa Street, Oil Momgar Street, Pakkiri Sahip Street, VM Dass Street and Suburaya Street

Adyar: Besant Nagar 1st to 7th Avenues, 1st to 31st Cross Street, Customs Colony, Beach Home Avenue, CPWD Quarters, RBI Quarters, Urur Kuppam, Damodharapuram, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Odaima Nagar, Kalashetra Colony (all streets), Vannathurai, TMM Street, Ellaiamman Koil Street, Anna Colony, Kakkan Colony, Lakshmipuram, MG Road, Sivagamipuram, Malaviya Avenue, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Marudeeswarar Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Anna Street, Muthulakshmi Street, Valmiki Nagar, RBI Colony, East Mada Street, Kalachetra Road, Valmiki Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Kuppam Beach, CGE Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Teachers Colony, Jayaram Street, LB Road (part), Subramaniyan Colony, SBI Colony, Karpagam Garden, Sasthri Nagar (Entire Area), Padmanaba Nagar 4th and 5th Street, Parameshwari Nagar, Jeevarathnam Nagar, Shanthi Colony, Venkateswara Nagar, Arunachalapuram, Ramasamy Garden, Besant Avenue, Adyar Bridge Road, RS Compound.

Iyyappanthangal: Iyyappanthangal, RR Nagar, Kattupakkam, Pushpa Nagar, Venugopal Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, part of Valasaravakkam, Porur Garden Phase I & II, Ramasamy Nagar, Urban Tree, part of Arcot Road, MM Estate, GK Estate, Chinna Porur, part of Vanagaram, Baraniputhur, Karambakkam, Samayapuram, Ponni Nagar, Chettiyar Agaram, part of Poonamallee Road, Periya Kolathuvancheri, Maduram Nagar, Thelliaragaram