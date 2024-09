These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 26.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

New Washermenpet: North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, AE Koil Street.

Villivakkam: Sidco Nagar 1-10th Block, Amman Kuttai, Nehru Nagar, Sidco Industrial Area, Thiru Nagar, Villivakkam surroundings, Baba Nagar, Rajamangalam Main Road, north & south Jaganathan Nagar, South High Court Colony.

Palavakkam: PRS Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, part of Ambedkar Street, School Street, Vaithiyar street, MA PO CE Street, Suburayan Street, Mosque Street, Anbalagan Street, Narayanasamy Street, Bharathiyar Street, Quaid-e-Millath Street, VOC Street, Sundaramoorthy Street, Panchayat Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Poonga Street, Amara Anatha Vilas, Bass Avenue, Jayshankar Nagar, and Vai Co Salai, VGP – all areas, Annasalai Road, Palavakkam Kuppam, Sea Shell Avenue, Sankarapuram 1st and 2nd Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Chaithan Avenue, Ram Garden, Radio Colony, Jeevarathnam Nagar, MGR Salai, and Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam.

Koyambedu: Jai Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, Pragadeswarar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Valluvar Salai, Balavinayagar Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Annai Sathya Nagar, Thirukumarapuram, Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street, Dr Ambedkar Street, TSD Nagar, part of 100 Feet Road, SAF Games Village, Alagiri Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Loganatha Nagar, Indira Gandhi Street, Mangal Nagar.