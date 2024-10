CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Government Estate: Walajah Road, Triplicane High Road, Ellis Road, Ellis Puram, Annasamy Street, Darasahib Street, Bangaru Naikan Street, Balamuthu Street, Chinnathambi Street, Mukdarnisha Begum Street, Narayana Naikan Street, Nagappan Street, Kithapathan Bahadur Street, Babar Khan Street, Vallabha Agrakaram Street, Appavu Street, Unnis Ali Street, Mayor Chittibabu Street, Ghulam Street, Auliya Saqib Street, Daulatkhan Street, Venkatachalam Street, Mosque Street, Lock Nagar, Kalaiwanar Arangam, Department of Public Works Complex, University of Chennai, Kamaraj Road and surrounding areas.