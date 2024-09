These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 24.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Chinmaya Nagar: Sai Nagar Annexe, Kaliamman Koil Street, Chinmaya Nagar area, West Natesan Nagar, Pachaiamman koil street, Gangaiamman koil street, Elango Nagar Annexe, Sai Baba Colony, Rathna Nagar, Tarachand Nagar, L&T Colony, CRR Puram, Sai Nagar, Natesan Nagar entire, Vinayagam Avenue, Kambar Street, Gandhi Street, Raghavendra Colony, Variyar Street, Indira Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street & Kannagi Street, Graha Lakshmi Apartment, Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, Vayuputhra Street, Elango Nagar South, Balambal Nagar, Thangal Street, Part of Reddy Street, School Street, Jain apartments, Krishna Nagar 4th street, Balaji Naga, SBI Colony I, II & III, Postal Audit Colony, Sai Nagar, Mettukuppam, Buvaneshwari Nagar and its surrounding area.

Chepauk-Triplicane: Thiruvallikeni Highway, Walaja Road, Ellis Road, Ellispuram, Annasamy Street, Thayasahib Street, Pangaru nayakkan Street, Balamuthu Street, Chinnathambi Street, Mukdarnisha Begum Street, Pachaiyappan Street, Naraya Nayakan Street, Babar Khan Street, Vallabha Agrakaram Street, Appavu Street, Tippu Sahib Street, Unnis Ali Street, Ghulam Muthu Street, Mayor Chitibabu Street, Kamarajar salai, Nagappan Street, Daulatkhan Street, Venkatachalam Street, Mosque Street, Lock nagar and its surrounding area.

Villivakkam: Sidco Nagar 1 to 10 th Block, Amman Kuttai, Nehru Nagar, Sidco Industrial area, Thiru Nagar, Villivakkam Surroundings, Baba Nagar, Rajamangalam Main Road, North & South Jaganathan Nagar, South High Court colony.