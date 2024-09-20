These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 21.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore 230 KV SS: R.K. Salai Main Road, R.K. Salai, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th Street, P.S.Siva Swamy Salai, Veeraperumal Koil Street, Bangaruammal Koil Street, Apparswamy Koil Street, Chidambaraswamy Koil 1st, 2nd & 3rd Street, Indraniammal St, Nagarathinam Colony, Bala Subramanian St, Pallurkanniappan St, Bheemasena Garden & Karpagambal Nagar Dr.No:1, Sripuram 1st & 2nd Street, Srikrishnapuram St, Llyods 1st Lane, Appakanu Street, V.M.Street One part, T.T.K.Road, Bishop Wallace avenue, East West, South, CIT Colony 1st to 6th main road and cross streets, J.J. Mudali Road, Dwaraga Colony, Brindhavanam St, Ganesapuram, Balakrishnan Road, Nainar Nadar Road, Natesan Road One part, Karneeswarar Pagoda St, Karneeswarar Koil Street One part.