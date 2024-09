These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 21.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Anagapudur: Pammal main road, Girigori street, Masooran street, Deivanayagam street, Balaji nagar1st and 2nd cross street , Pasumpon nagar, Balaji nagar 30 feet road, Balajinagar12th cross street, Thiru nagar , Lakshmi nagar, L.R.Rajamanikam road, Dhavadoss nagar, Raghavendra salai.

Guindy: Industrial Estate Guindy, Ekkattuthangal, Gandhi Nagar, Poonamallee Road, J.N.Salai, Ambal Nagar, Labour colony, Pillaiyar Koil 1st to 5th street, A,B,C & D Block, Poomagal street, South phase, Mount Road Partial, Balaji Nagar, Bharathiyar street, Dhanakoti Raja street, Achuthan Nagar, Munusamy street.

SIPCOT: Gummidipoondi SIPCOT area, Tami Nadu Housing Board and Gangan Thotti area.

Ponneri: Ponneri, Vellodai, NGO Nagar Chinnakavanam, Periyakavanam, Lakshmipuram, Balaji Nagar, T.V.Padi, Parikkapattu, Uppalam, Guduvancherry Thadaperumbakkam, Anuppambattu, Aladu ,A.R,Palayam, Vembakkam Anuppambattu, Aladu, Akkarambedu, Devadhanam, Thottakadu Perumbedu, T.V.Puram and Kodur.

Adyar: Palavakkam, P.R.S. Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Ambedkar Street, School Street, Vaidyar Street, M.Po.C. Street, Subburayan Street, Mosque Street, V.O.C. Street, Boss Avenue, Palavakkam Kuppam, Seashell, Cherry, Chaithan Avenue, VGP, Sankarapuram Avenue, MGR, Road, Chinna Nilangarai Kuppam, Radio Colony Kottivakkam Journalist Colony, Chinivasapuram, New Beach Road and Extn, Kaveri Nagar 1 to 6 Street, Karpakampal Nagar, Lakshmana Perumal Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar 1 to 59 Street, Bhagatsingh Road, Venkateswara Nagar 1 to 21 Street, New Colony 1 to 4 Street, Kottivakkam Kuppam, E.C.R. Road Maruntheeswarar Temple to Neelangarai Kuppam, Palkalai Nagar Shastri Nagar East, North and South Floor Road, Rangasamy Avenue, Seward Road 1st to 4th Street, Balakrishna Highway, Valmiki Nagar, Kalasetra Road, C.G.I. Colony, Police Quarters, Thiruveethiyamman Temple Street and surrounding areas.

Redhills: J.J.Nagar, R.R.Kuppam, Thiruthangkaraiyanpattu, Sothupakkam Road.

Mudichur: Shakthi Nagar, Royappa Nagar, Selva Nagar, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Amutham Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, V.M.Garden, Colour homes, A.N.Colony.