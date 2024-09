These areas of chennai will face power shutdown on 20.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur Sidco: Pattravakkam, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Sidco Estate north phase, Bajanai Koil, Brahmin Street, Yadava Street, Kulakkarai Street, Katchana Kuppam, Railway Station Road, Milk Diary Road, TASS

Devampattu (Ponneri): Devampattu, Agaram, Pallipalayam, Seganiyam, Raakampalayam, Poongulam and Kallur Village

TG Nagar (Guindy): Part of Adambakkam EB Colony 1st-5th Street, one part of LH Nagar, Radha Nagar, Vel Nagar, Mohanapuri, Brindhavan Nagar

Nanganallur: Solaiappan Street, Union Carbide Colony, Puzhuthivakkam Main Road, Thangavelu Street, Annamalai Street, Velayudham Street, MP Rajagopal Street, Baghath Singh Street, Arumugam Street, Chengalava Rayan Street