These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 19.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Athipattu Pudhu Nagar: Athipattu Pudhu Nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthamedu, KR Palayam, Kattupalli, Kattupalli Industrial, Tamil Kuranchiyur, Nandhiyambakkam, Kalanji, Kariyanmedu

Red Hills: MGR Nagar, Muthu Mariamman Street, Asai Thambi Street, Muvendhar Street, Church Street, Kamarajar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Vinayagapuram, AGS Colony 5th, 6th, and 7th Street, Escalomes Flats, DRA Flats, Salma Flats, Balaji Nagar 23rd-37th Street

TG Nagar: Saraswathi Nagar area, Kalki Nagar, Vinayagapuram, AGS Colony, 5th, 6th, and 7th Street, Escalomes Flats, DRA flats, Salma flats, Balaji Nagar 23rd-37th Street