These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 18.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur Industrial Estate: Ambattur Industrial Estate South Phase, Mogappair Industrial Estate, Ambattur Industrial Estate Part of 1st and 2nd Main Road, Southern Avenue, Reddy Street, Kavarai Street, Munusamy Street, SSOA Complex, Kalyani Estate, Natesan Nagar

Mangadu: Mangadu Town, Ragunathapuram, Kollumanivakkam, Sivanthangal, Sikkarayapuram, Pattur, Bathirimedu, Then colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Nellithoppu, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Chakra Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Addison Nagar, Sadhik Nagar, Melma Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, KK Nagar

Tirumangalam: Entire Metrozone, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Padikuppam Main road, TNHB Quarters, Old Ben, Golden Jubilee Flats, Balaji Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Periyar Nagar, VGN, Ambedkar Nagar and Metha Royal Park, PadiKuppam and Rail Nagar – all Mada Streets,Sivan Koil St, Srinivasan Nagar and surrounding areas, 100 Ft Road, New Colony and Mettukulam

Thousand Lights: Aziz Mulk 1st to 5th Street, GAA Khan 1st to GAA Khan 10th Street and Door No 659-662, Anna Salai, Thousand Lights, Door No 9th-13th, Shafee Mohammed Road, Thousand Lights, Begum Sahib 1st to 3rd Street, Kaliamman Koil 1st and 2nd Street, Ramaswamy Street (one part), Model School Road, Anna Salai Door No 709-737, Greams Road (Murugesan Complex), Greams Road Door No 16-24 and 97-126, Aziz Mulk 3rd Street Door No 1-8 & 89-96, Alagiri Nagar

Medavakkam: Dharmalingam Nagar, Sai Ganesh Nagar, Pari Vallal Nagar Partially, Valai Company Partially, Jalladianpet Partially, Erikarai Street, Anjaneya Nagar

Tiruvottiyur: TH Road, SP Koil Street, Periyar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, North & South Mada Street, Thiru Nagar, KV Kuppam, EH Road, Anjugam Nagar, Sakthipuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Jeevanlal Nagar, Manikkam Nagar, CMRL, Srirangam New Town, Gandhi Nagar Chinna Eranoor, Wimco Nagar, Tiruvottiyur area, Sadayankuppam, Sannathi Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Raja Shanmugam Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Annamalai Nagar