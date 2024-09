These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 16.09.2024

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mogappair: Panner Nagar, Perumal Koil JJNagar West, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Velammal School Road, TS Krishna Nagar, Arudhra Street, Jeevan Bheema Nagar, Round Building, TVS Colony, TVS Avenue, Elango Nagar, Sathiyavathy Nagar, Rathinam Street, Moorthy Nagar, Srinivasa Naagar, Bakiathammal Nagar, Periyar Main Road, Kamarajar Street, Bharathiyar Street, Nehru Street, Mugapair Road, Sathiya Nagar, Golden colony, West End Colony, Collector Nagar, Kalaivanar Colony, Padi Pudhur Nagar, ONGC, MG Road, Thiruvaleeswarar Colony, Sakthi Nagar, Kalaivanar Nagar.

Sembium: Kumaran Nagar, Roy Nagar, Sakthivel Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Moolakadai, Jambuli Colony, Vetri Nagar, Simpson Group of Companies.

Rajakilpakkam: Saravana Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, VGP, Srinivasa Nagar North and South, Sivasakthi Nagar etc.