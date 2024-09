These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 1.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Iyyappanthangal: Iyyappanthangal, RR Nagar, Kattupakkam, Pushpa Nagar, Venugopal Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, part of Valasaravakkam, Porur Garden Phase I and II, Ramasamy Nagar, Urban Tree, part of Arcot Road, MM Estate, GK Estate, Chinna Porur, part of Vanagaram, Baraniputhur, Karambakkam, Samayapuram, Ponni Nagar, Chettiyar Agaram, part of Poonamallee Road, Periya Kolathuvancheri, Maduram Nagar, Thelliaragaram.

Taramani: Part of MGR Salai, Santhappan Salai, Kothandaraman Street, Perungudi Kallukuttai Area, part of OMR, Kamarajar Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Anna Nedunjsalai, Nehru Nagar, Kottivakkam area, Srinivasa Nagar, Jayendra Colony, Tiruvalluvar Street, Karpaga Vinayagar Street, Telephone Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony.

Selaiyur: Bhagavathi Nagar, Natraj Nagar, Jagajeevanram Nagar, Ambethkar Nagar, Agaram Main Road, IOB Colony, Prasakthi Nagar.