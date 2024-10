These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 07.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Arumbakkam: A-R Block Kamala Nehru Nagar 1st & 2nd Street, Ashok Nagar, Subbrao Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar, Rani Anna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Metha Nagar, NM road, MH colony, Railways Colony, Ampa Skywalk, Franko India, DG Vaishnav College, Govindan Street, Collectorate Colony, Ayyavoo Colony, Gayathri Devi, Razack Garden, JD Durairaj Nagar, Azad Nagar, VGA Nagar, SBI Officers Colony, Sakthi Nagar 1st-5th Street, Tiruvalluvapuram 1st & 2nd Street, Tiruvengadapuram 1st & 2nd Street, Nelson Manickam Road, East & West Namachivayapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, Abdulla Street, Basha Street, Neelakandan Street, Khan Street, Bajanai Koil 3rd & 4th Street, Thamizhar Veethi, Elangovadigal Nagar, Bathmanaban Main Road, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Periyar Pathai Part-11, Ayyappan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, and Andavan Street.