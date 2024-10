These areas of Chennai will face a power shutdown on 3.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Pudhuthangal: Mullai Nagar TNHB, State Bank Colony, Mudichur Road, Old Tambaram, Patel Nagar, Irumbuliyur, Vaigai Nagar, Sai Nagar, TTK Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Krishkinta Road, Reddiyar Palayam, Kalyan Nagar, Melandai Street, Bharathi Nagar, Goodwill Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kannan Avenue, Kurunji Nagar (part), Amutham Nagar (part).

New Kolathur: Poompuhar Nagar, KC Garden, Sai Nagar, Kambar Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Venus Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Teachers Colony, Ramamoorthy Colony, Anjugam Nagar.

Kumananchavadi: Periyar Nagar, VGN Avenue, Jeevan Prakash Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, Abhirami Nagar, Thangavel Nagar, Radian Flats, Poonamalli Highway, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, VNT Nagar, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Shakthi Garden, Sindhu Nagar, Pallikuppam Road.