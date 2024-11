These areas of Chennai to face power shutdown on November 15; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 pm.

Puzhuthivakkam: Bhagat Singh Street, Muthu Mohammed Street, Puzhuthivakkam Main Road, Puzhuthivakkam Coporation Office, Rajeswari Nagar, Sengalvarayan Street, Thangavel Street, Union Carbide Colony & Solaippan Street.

Parivakkam: Anaikattuchery, Kaval chery, Soranchery, Chitukadu, Thirumanam, Amuthurmedu, Vayalanallur, Thirukoilpathu.

Nungambakkam: Part of Nungambakkam High Road, Krishnama Road, Pragathammal Street, Kodambakkam High Road, Wallace Garden, Rutland Gate 1st to 4th Street, Cathedral Road, Thiruveethiyan Street, Model School Road, Aziz Mulk Street, Nungambakkam High Road 4th Lane, Part of Anna Salai, G.N.Chetty Road, Habibullah Road, Lloyds Road, Vidhyodhaya Road, Prakasam Street, G.K.Puram, Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road, Thirumurthy 1st to 6th Street, Sundaram Street, Anna Salai and Cathedral Garden.

Koyambedu: Koyambedu Market, Chinmaya Nagar, Nerkundram, Alwarthiru Nagar (Part), Nerkundram area, Moogambigai Nagar, Alagammal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Jayalakshmi Nagar, N.T.Patel Road, Pallavan Nagar, Chetty Street, P.H.Road.

Panjetty: Ponneri, Vellodai, NGO Nagar, Chinnakavanam, Periyakavanam, Lakshmipuram, Balaji Nagar, T.V.Padi, Parikkapattu, Uppalam, Guduvancherry Thadaperumbakkam, Anuppambattu, Aladu, A.R.Palayam, Vembakkam, Anuppambattu, Aladu, Akkarambedu, Devadhanam, Thottakadu, Perumbedu, T.V.Puram, Kodur, Panjetty, Thatchoor koot road, Azhinjivakkam, Borax, Kilmeni, Peravallur, Athipedu, Natham, Andarkuppam, Chatram, madhavaram, Amoor,Kodur, K.P.K.nagar, Chinavaram, vellodai, Eliambedu, kavalpatti.