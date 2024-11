These areas of Chennai to face power shutdown on November 14; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 p.m.

Tirumullaivoyal: Vellanoor, Kollumedu, Woman’s Industrial Estate, Kannadapalayam, Pothur, Arikkamedu, Kattoor, Lakshmipuram, Pammadhukulam, Konimedu, Eswaran Nagar, Ellammanpettai, Gandhi Nagar, TH Road, Edapalayam Road, Red Hills Area, Mangala Apartment, Serusti Villa, GKM College Road, Jai Water, KK Nagar, Perumalpuram, Saravana Nagar, Kargil Avenue, Ayyanar Avenue, Joel Apartment and SV Forms.

Manali: Nedunchezhiyan Salai, Kalaingar Nagar, CPCL Nagar, one portion of Pada Salai Street, Vaiyakadu, 200 Feet Road Manali, Sadayankuppam, Burma Nagar, Irular Colony, Elandanoor, Ponneri High Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, MMDA Phase 1&2, Dhuwaraka Nagar, Andarkupppam Check Post, ACC Main Road, JR Metal and Indo Tech, Metro Water & Inox, Sathangadu Steel Yard, Kothari Plant, Rajaji Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Ramaswamy Nagar, Sathayamoorthy Nagar, VP Nagar, Periyathoppu, Chinnamathur Salai, VOC Nagar, Puthu Koil Street, Santhanakrishnan Salai, Vimalapuram, 33 KV IAL (HT Service).

Mannady & Muthialpet: Malayappan Street, Savarimuthu Lane, Sembudoos Street, Vengatamestri Street, Tacker Lane, Post Office Street, Thambuchetty Street, Moore Street, Vanniyar Street, Singanaicken Street, Kachaliwarar Agragarm Street, Mukar Nala Muthu Street, Bank of India, Lingi Chetty Street, Angappan Street, Krishnan Koil Street, Adam Street, Markayarlabi Street, Vadamarkayar Street, Rajaji Salai, Varatharajan Street, Sultan Street, Gopal Chetty Street, 3rd Lane Beach & 4th Lane Beach, Meerali Street, Ibrahim 1st Lane & 2nd Lane, Mootaikaran Street, Adiyapatham Street, Narayanappa Street, Jafer Sarang Street, Coramarchant Street, Ramasamy Street, New Street, Thambuchetty Street, Nainiyappan Street, Kachaliwarar Garden 1st, 2nd & 3rd, Sivamuthiaya Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Broadway Road, Salaivaniyagar Koil Street, Velayudam Street, Kandapachetty Street.