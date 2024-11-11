These areas of Chennai to face power shutdown on November 13; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the works are completed, the supply will be restored before 2 pm.

Perungalathur: Mangala Apartment, Serusti Villa, GKM College Road, Jai Water, KK Nagar, Perumalpuram, Saravana Nagar, Kargil Avenue, Ayyanar Avenue, Joel Apartment and SV Forms.

Nolambur: S&P Garden, VGN Monte Carlo, SRR Nagar, Raja Garden Area, Gurusamy Road, Nolambur Phase I&II, Union Road, VGN Nagar Phase I to IV, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th blocks, Kambar Salai, Kavi Mani Salai, Bharathi Salai, Annamalai Avenue, Meenakshi Avenue, Reddypalayam Avenue, MCK Layout, MGR University, Panan Solai Street, Madha Koil Area, Perumal Koil Area, Gajalakshmi Nagar, Vembuli Amman Area, Sri Ram Nagar, Pachaiappan Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Padasalai Street. Sothupakkam: Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bypass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, Shanthi Colony.