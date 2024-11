CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Nanganallur: BV Nagar, MGR Road, Kanagambal Colony, Viswanathapuram, Hindu Colony, NGO Colony, KK Nagar, Teachers Colony, SBI Colony Extn., SBI Colony Main Road, AGS Colony, Duraisamy Garden, part of 100 Feet Road, Civil Aviation Colony, Voltas Colony, Ayyapanagar, Kanniga Colony, part of Lakshmi Nagar, SBI Colony 3rd Street, TNGO Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Ullagaram, Alwar Nagar 46th Street, Macmillan Colony, Perumal Nagar, SBI Colony 3rd Stage, part of 1st, 2nd, and 4th Main Road 43-45 Street, part of Nehru Colony, part of 5th Main Road 39-42 Street, Kannaiah Street, Kulakarai Street, Kabilar Street, College Road, Vembuli Amman Street, part of 4th Main Road, part of Hindu Colony, Viswanathapuram, Joseph Street, Kuppusamy Street, Govindasamy Street, Gandhi Salai, Ellaimuthamman Koil Street, Kumaran Street, Church Street, Krishnasamy Street, part of Moovarasanpet, and part of Pazhavanthangal.