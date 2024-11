These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on November 4; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Vyasarpadi: Casa grand, Reliance, Annapoorna Nagar, VPC Nagar, Devaki Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Thanikachalam Nagar – E block and F block, Gowri Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Iyyappan Nagar, Parasuram Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Thanigai Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Vidhya Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, GNT Road, Ganapathy Thottam, VGP Santhosh Nagar, VPC Nagar, Kamatchiamman Nagar, Kanthan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Karpagam Nagar, Brindhavan garden, PA Medu, Periyar Salai, Nethaji Street, Patel Street, Iyyer Thottam, Vasudevan Thottam, Meridian Hospital, Reliance Super Market, Vijaya Park, Erikkarai, Umaiyal Kalyana Mandapam, CMDA total area, Seethapathi total area, Nataraj Nagar 1st to 5th Cross, Kilburn Nagar, RR Nagar, Shanmuga Sundaram Nagar, 200 feet Road, Guru Raghavendra Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, Vadaperumbakkam, Vedhachalam Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar, Samuvel Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kanthaswamy Nagar,Thanikachalam Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, VS Mani Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Secretes Colony, Saraswathy Nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Ranga Co-Operative Nagar, TG Sami Nagar, Sumangali Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Lotus Colony and Sami Nagar.