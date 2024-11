These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on November 28; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 pm.

R.A.Puram, R.K Nagar: Part of MRC Nagar, Part of Foreshore Estate, Part of Gandhi Nagr, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Rani Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes,HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Therisa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

R.K Nagar : VOC Nagar ,R.K.Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Ellaya mudhali Street, Seniammankoil Street, Street,TH Road Part ,Tollgate Area, Stanley, Old Wahsermenpet, Kannikoil, Kalmandapam Area ,Kummalamman Koil Street ,GA Road,Thandavarya Gramani Street, Solaiyappan Street, Srirangammal Street, Sanjeevarayan koil Street Part, Kappalbolu Street, Balu Mudali Street, JV Koil Street, Ramanuja Appar Street,Balaarunachala Street, Lawyer chinnathambi I,II Street Part, Namachivaya Chetti Street Part, Justice Pandalai Colony Street, Venkatachalam Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and TH Road SS Area.