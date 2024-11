These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on November 27; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 pm.

New Washermenpet: North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, AE Koil Street.

Sothupakkam: Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, By-pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, Shanthi Colony.