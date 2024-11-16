These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on November 18; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

If the work is completed, supply will resume before 2 p.m.

Tirumullaivoyal: Morai, Morai Industries, Veltech Main Road, Sheela Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Saptha Giri Nagar, Barkavi Nagar.

Tondiarpet Division: Kummalamman Koil Street, GA Road, TH Road part 1, Solayappan Street, Kappalpolu Street, VP Koil Street, Thandavarayan Street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Subburayan Street, Balumudali Street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya Street I Part, Mannappan Street part 1, Thangavel Street, Nainiappan Street, Perumalkovil Street, Veerakutty Street, KG Garden, and Mayor Basudev Street.