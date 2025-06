These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 26; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed

Alandur: Medavakkam Main Road, Erikkarai Street, Parthasarathi Nagar ,Vallalar Street.

Madipakkam: Bazaar Road, Ram Nagar South, Srinivasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Brindhavan Street Arivoli Street, Bageerathi Nagar, Vallal Athiyamaan Street, Vallal Kumanan Street.

Thirumudivakkam: Murugan Kovil Main Road, Melandai Street, Nalleewarar Nagar, Temple Town, Paalavarayan Kulakarrai Street, Babu Nagar, Jaganthapuram, Bharadwaj Nagar, Dhanaselvi Nagar, PTC Quarters, Varadharajapuram, Royappa Nagar, Dargaust Road, Naduveerapattu, Thirumudivakkam Sidco 8th Street, Thirumudivakkam Sidco Main Road Lane, Velayuthum Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Sathish Nagar.

Thiruvanmiyur: Sasthiri Nagar East , North Mada Street, South Mada Street, Bharadidasan Street, Part of ECR, Lalitha Garden, Part of Kuppam Beach Road , West Tank Street, Sannathi Street, Mettu Street.

Pallavaram: Kadapperi Nagelkeni, Chrompet Area, Lakshmipuram, Kumarasamy Aachari Street, Tank Street,Soundarammal Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Sripuram 1st to 2nd Street, Saraswathipuram, Easwari Nagar, Thiruneermalai Abdulkalam Street, Muthumariamma Koil Street, Maniyakkar Koil Street, Rajivgandhi Street, Bharathidasan Street, Kulakkarai Street, Salaman Colony.

Porur: Varatharajapuram, Panimalar Medical College, Bangalure Trunk Road, Kolappancheri, Chokkanallur, Pidarithangal One Part, Kamatchi Nagar.

Nolambur: 5th Block to 8th Block’s, Kavimani Salai.

ThillaiGanga Nagar: 1st st ,2nd & 5th Main Road, Thillai Ganga Nagar 8th to 19th Atreet, John Desigar Street, New Colony 1st to 2nd Street , 1st Cross Street, Bharathiyar South, Bharathiyar 1st to 2nd Street, Bharathiyar Lane,Joseph Street, Vembuliamman Koil Extension, Brindavan Nagar, Durairaj Street ,Durairaj Lane, Veeramamunivar Street, Avaiyar Street, Elangovadigal Street,Nanganallur 3rd to 4th Main Road, Nanganallur 36th, 37th,38th Street.

Iyyappanthangal: Iyyappanthangal Main Road, Ramachandra Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Kesavarthini Nagar, Union Salai,Kolunthuvanchery, RR Nagar, RR Nagar Annex, VGN Highness.

Tambaram: New State Bank Colony, Kakkan Street, Loganathan Street, Service Road , Mudichur Bridge, Patel Nagar, Part of GST Road , Erumbliyur , Mangalapuram, Siddha Hospital, Sanatorium,TWAD Water Board, Station Border Road, Velachery Main Road, Rajendra Nagar, Soloman Street, Club Road, Kalpana Nagar, MES Road, Chakkarawarthi Street, Tiruvalluvar Street, Karpaga Vinayagar Street, Nalvar Street, Sathiyamoorthy Street, Thangaraj Nagar, Amudham Nagar, Kannan Avenue, Vasantham Avenue, Sadagopan Nagar, Mudichur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Indra Gandhi Salai,KVT Green City, Chelliamman Kovil Street, Kumaran Nagar, Old Perungalathur Main Road and Parvathi Nagar, Selaiyur Metha Nagar, Babu Street, Thirumagal Nagar, Kundalakesi Street, Silapathikaram Street, Chitlapakkam Main Road.

Avadi: Siva sakthi Nagar, 60,40 Feed Road, Jothi Nagar, Nagammai Nagar, Antony Nagar, ESI Anna Nagar.

Ambattur: Korattur Police Station, East Avenue Road, ESI Hospital , Indian bank, TNHB 27, 29,31,49,50 Street, Anna Street, Bharathiyar Street, Railway Station Road, Maruti Flats, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase 1, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Yadaval Street,Perumal Koil Street.