These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 16; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Saidapet: Kattabomman Block, Muthurangan Block, Anjuham Nagar, Parry Nagar, School Street, RR Colony all streets, VSM Garden, Bharathi Block, Erikarai Street, entire Saidapet West areas, 11th Avenue, 7th Avenue, LIC Colony, Nagathamman Koil Street, Annamalai Chetty Nagar, Ethiraj Nagar, KV Colony 1-5 Streets, Postal Colony 1-4 Streets, Kamakshipuram 1st-10th Avenue, Ashok Nagar 58-64 Street, Naikammar Street, Muveender Colony, part of Ashok Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Sekar Nagar, West Jones Road, Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue, Ramapuram Ramasamy Street, Rajagopal Street, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Ramanujam Street, Bharathiyar Street, Mosque Pallam, Dhanasekaran Street, VGP Salai.

Ambattur: Vellalar Street, School Street, Aachi Street, Padasalai Street, Etteswaran Koil Street, Vaishnavi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar.

Taramani: Kamaraj Nagar, Rajalakshmi Avenue, Telephones Nagar, VPK Street, Venkatheshwara Nagar, Kurunji Nagar.

Pattabiram: Sekkadu, Iyyappan Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar, Thandurai, Kannapalayam, Gopalapuram, VGV Nagar, VGN Nagar.

Karambakkam: Samayapuram, Sriram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Mothi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Dharmaraja Nagar, Viswanathan Street, Bhiramanar Street.

Arumbakkam: 100 Feet Road, Jai Nagar 17,18,21,22,23 Street, Jai Nagar 2 nd Main Road, Valluvar Salai, Amaravathi Nagar, S.V.P Nagar, Jaganathan Nagar 2 nd Main Road, Perumal Koil Garden, Ramakrishna Street.