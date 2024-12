These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on December 17 and 18; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday due to maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Power shutdown on Tuesday

RA Puram: Part of MRC Nagar, part of Foreshore Estate, part of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Rani Meyyammai Tower, Sathyadev Avenue, True Value Homes HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kutty Gramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringnar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

Manali: MGR Nagar, Vimalapuram, Srinivasan Street, Radhakrishnan Street, Poongavanam Street, Kamaraj Salai, Padasalai, Chinasekkadu, Parthasarathy Street, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, TKPNagar, VP Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Jayalalitha Nagar, Vertivinayagar Nagar, Devarajan Street, Perumal Koil Street, Old MGRNagar, Periyar Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Edapalayam, Othavadai Street, Jayapal Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Devikarumariyamman Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Moolachatram Main Road, Manali area.

Pallavaram: Eswari Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Sorojini Nagar, Dharga Road and a part of Pallavaram East.

Power shutdown on Wednesday

Anna Nagar: Entire Anna Nagar West and Anna Nagar West Extension Area, W-Block, B, C and D Sector,11th to 20th Main Road, Thiruvalleeswarar Nagar, Pace Builders Flats, Metro Zone Flats, NVN Nagar, CPWD Quarters, Padikuppam Road up to Ben Foundations, Emerald Flats, Classic Apartments, Sathyasi Nagar, Welcome Colony Block 1 to 49A, TV Nagar, JN Salai, Asiad, Rohini and Pioneer Colony, Old L Block, Old Z Block, AL Block, 4th Avenue, Old Tirumangalam, 12th Main Road AF Block, 2nd Avenue C Block, Nehru Nagar, 15th Main Road, 11th Main Road, AE Block.